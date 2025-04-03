New Analyst Forecast: $RGLS Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RGLS. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $RGLS.
$RGLS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RGLS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/27/2025
$RGLS Insider Trading Activity
$RGLS insiders have traded $RGLS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH P HAGAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $54,260 and 2 sales selling 127,054 shares for an estimated $160,494.
- CRISPINA CALSADA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,804 shares for an estimated $55,333.
- CHRISTOPHER RAY AKER (Sr. VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,635 shares for an estimated $55,119.
- PRESTON KLASSEN (President & Head of R & D) sold 31,445 shares for an estimated $39,721
- DAVID BALTIMORE purchased 19,610 shares for an estimated $20,786
$RGLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $RGLS stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,121,474 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,351,928
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 948,702 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,498,949
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 900,743 shares (+69.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,423,173
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 585,101 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $924,459
- OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. removed 535,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $845,300
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 429,991 shares (-56.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $679,385
- FMR LLC removed 322,601 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $509,709
