New Analyst Forecast: $RGLS Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RGLS. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $RGLS.

$RGLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RGLS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/27/2025

$RGLS Insider Trading Activity

$RGLS insiders have traded $RGLS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH P HAGAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $54,260 and 2 sales selling 127,054 shares for an estimated $160,494 .

and 2 sales selling 127,054 shares for an estimated . CRISPINA CALSADA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,804 shares for an estimated $55,333 .

. CHRISTOPHER RAY AKER (Sr. VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,635 shares for an estimated $55,119 .

. PRESTON KLASSEN (President & Head of R & D) sold 31,445 shares for an estimated $39,721

DAVID BALTIMORE purchased 19,610 shares for an estimated $20,786

$RGLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $RGLS stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

