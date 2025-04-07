Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $RGLD Given $170.0 Price Target

April 07, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RGLD. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 170.0 for RGLD.

$RGLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RGLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RGLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $166.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $170.0 on 04/04/2025
  • Mike Kozak from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $162.0 on 11/07/2024

$RGLD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RGLD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGLD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$RGLD Insider Trading Activity

$RGLD insiders have traded $RGLD stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM HOLMES HEISSENBUTTEL (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,884 shares for an estimated $972,217.
  • WILLIAM M. HAYES sold 1,984 shares for an estimated $291,747
  • PAUL LIBNER (SVP & CFO) sold 1,756 shares for an estimated $268,668
  • DANIEL BREEZE (SVP Corp Dev of RGLD Gold AG) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,455 shares for an estimated $221,082.
  • RANDY SHEFMAN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $201,474

$RGLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $RGLD stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 502,805 shares (-83.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,294,839
  • SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 423,397 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,824,894
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 364,707 shares (+66.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,086,617
  • UBS GROUP AG added 292,117 shares (+276.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,515,626
  • VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 250,739 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,059,937
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 209,639 shares (-92.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,640,902
  • ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 194,905 shares (+181.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,698,224

