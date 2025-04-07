New Analyst Forecast: $RGLD Given $170.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RGLD. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 170.0 for RGLD.

$RGLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RGLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RGLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $166.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $170.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Mike Kozak from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $162.0 on 11/07/2024

$RGLD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RGLD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGLD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

$RGLD Insider Trading Activity

$RGLD insiders have traded $RGLD stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM HOLMES HEISSENBUTTEL (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,884 shares for an estimated $972,217 .

. WILLIAM M. HAYES sold 1,984 shares for an estimated $291,747

PAUL LIBNER (SVP & CFO) sold 1,756 shares for an estimated $268,668

DANIEL BREEZE (SVP Corp Dev of RGLD Gold AG) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,455 shares for an estimated $221,082 .

. RANDY SHEFMAN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $201,474

$RGLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $RGLD stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.