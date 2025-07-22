New Analyst Forecast: $RGEN Given $160.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RGEN. Steven Etoch from Stephens & Co. set a price target of 160.0 for RGEN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RGEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RGEN forecast page.

$RGEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RGEN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $RGEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Etoch from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $160.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Daniel Markowitz from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $130.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $150.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $180.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $189.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Rachel Vatnsdal from JP Morgan set a target price of $190.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025

$RGEN Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $RGEN Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $RGEN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RGEN Insider Trading Activity

$RGEN insiders have traded $RGEN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY HUNT has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 53,203 shares for an estimated $7,352,351 .

. MARGARET PAX purchased 250 shares for an estimated $37,672

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of $RGEN stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.