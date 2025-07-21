New Analyst Forecast: $RF Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RF. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $RF.
$RF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RF in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/21/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/21/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
$RF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RF recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $RF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $27.0 on 07/21/2025
- David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $30.0 on 07/21/2025
- Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $29.0 on 07/21/2025
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $27.0 on 07/03/2025
- Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $27.0 on 07/02/2025
- David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $24.0 on 05/21/2025
- Brian Foran from Truist Securities set a target price of $21.0 on 04/22/2025
$RF Insider Trading Activity
$RF insiders have traded $RF stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN R WILLMAN (SEVP) sold 8,185 shares for an estimated $174,884
- JOIA M JOHNSON purchased 2,300 shares for an estimated $48,702
- JOSE S SUQUET has made 6 purchases buying 1,088 shares for an estimated $26,762 and 1 sale selling 125 shares for an estimated $3,018.
$RF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 448 institutional investors add shares of $RF stock to their portfolio, and 419 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 9,563,582 shares (-56.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,816,636
- STATE STREET CORP removed 5,898,338 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,170,884
- INVESCO LTD. added 5,521,772 shares (+35.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,988,105
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,942,276 shares (+18.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,665,657
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,336,744 shares (+91.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,507,447
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 3,030,610 shares (+104.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,855,155
- BARCLAYS PLC added 2,563,839 shares (+97.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,712,221
