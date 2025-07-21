New Analyst Forecast: $RF Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RF. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $RF.

$RF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RF in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/21/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RF forecast page.

$RF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RF recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $RF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $27.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $30.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $29.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $27.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $27.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $24.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Brian Foran from Truist Securities set a target price of $21.0 on 04/22/2025

$RF Insider Trading Activity

$RF insiders have traded $RF stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN R WILLMAN (SEVP) sold 8,185 shares for an estimated $174,884

JOIA M JOHNSON purchased 2,300 shares for an estimated $48,702

JOSE S SUQUET has made 6 purchases buying 1,088 shares for an estimated $26,762 and 1 sale selling 125 shares for an estimated $3,018.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 448 institutional investors add shares of $RF stock to their portfolio, and 419 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.