New Analyst Forecast: $RF Given $27.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RF. Betsy Graseck from Regions Finl set a price target of 27.0 for RF.

$RF Insider Trading Activity

$RF insiders have traded $RF stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN R WILLMAN (SEVP) sold 8,185 shares for an estimated $174,884

JOIA M JOHNSON purchased 2,300 shares for an estimated $48,702

JOSE S SUQUET has made 9 purchases buying 1,654 shares for an estimated $40,119 and 1 sale selling 125 shares for an estimated $3,018.

$RF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 452 institutional investors add shares of $RF stock to their portfolio, and 394 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

