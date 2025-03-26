New Analyst Forecast: $REXR Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $REXR. An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a price target of 38.0 for REXR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $REXR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $REXR forecast page.

$REXR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REXR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $REXR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $47.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Vikram Malhotra from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 01/08/2025

$REXR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $REXR stock to their portfolio, and 234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.