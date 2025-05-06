Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $REXR Given $37.0 Price Target

May 06, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $REXR. Anthony Hau from Truist Financial set a price target of 37.0 for REXR.

$REXR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REXR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $REXR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Anthony Hau from Truist Financial set a target price of $37.0 on 05/01/2025
  • An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 03/25/2025
  • An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $47.0 on 03/04/2025
  • Vikram Malhotra from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 01/08/2025

$REXR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $REXR stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 4,384,624 shares (+130.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,658,029
  • RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP added 3,432,508 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,700,759
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 3,349,696 shares (-56.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,499,247
  • COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 1,715,331 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,314,696
  • BAMCO INC /NY/ removed 1,526,016 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,995,778
  • LONG POND CAPITAL, LP added 1,515,651 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,595,067
  • NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,506,779 shares (+94.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,252,076

