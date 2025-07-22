New Analyst Forecast: $REVG Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $REVG. Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a price target of 55.0 for REVG.

$REVG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REVG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $REVG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $55.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $30.0 on 05/27/2025

$REVG Insider Trading Activity

$REVG insiders have traded $REVG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REVG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JR. MARK A SKONIECZNY (President & CEO) sold 92,601 shares for an estimated $4,058,701

$REVG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $REVG stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

