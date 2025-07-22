New Analyst Forecast: $REVG Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $REVG. Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a price target of 55.0 for REVG.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $REVG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $REVG forecast page.
$REVG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REVG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $REVG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $55.0 on 07/22/2025
- Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 06/18/2025
- Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $30.0 on 05/27/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $REVG Data Alerts
Sign Up
$REVG Insider Trading Activity
$REVG insiders have traded $REVG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REVG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JR. MARK A SKONIECZNY (President & CEO) sold 92,601 shares for an estimated $4,058,701
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$REVG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $REVG stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 656,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,729,600
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 641,318 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,265,648
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 603,754 shares (+38.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,078,626
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 562,654 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,779,866
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 499,328 shares (+345.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,778,764
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 413,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $19,683,224
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 408,277 shares (-18.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,901,553
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.