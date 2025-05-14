New Analyst Forecast: $REGN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $REGN. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $REGN.

$REGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REGN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

$REGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REGN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $REGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $850.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $695.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 John Newman from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $903.0 on 03/14/2025

$REGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $REGN stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

on 04/08, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/24, 11/29, 11/19.

on 01/24, 11/29, 11/19. REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 11/13.

$REGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 638 institutional investors add shares of $REGN stock to their portfolio, and 732 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.