New Analyst Forecast: $REGN Given $695.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $REGN. Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 695.0 for REGN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $REGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $REGN forecast page.

$REGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REGN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $REGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1036.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $695.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $903.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Christopher Raymond from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1195.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $880.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Cory Kasimov from Evercore ISI set a target price of $1170.0 on 10/31/2024

$REGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $REGN stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/24, 11/29, 11/19.

on 01/24, 11/29, 11/19. REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 11/13, 11/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$REGN Insider Trading Activity

$REGN insiders have traded $REGN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARION MCCOURT (EVP Commercial) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $844,610

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$REGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 572 institutional investors add shares of $REGN stock to their portfolio, and 708 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.