REGN

New Analyst Forecast: $REGN Given $695.0 Price Target

April 25, 2025 — 04:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $REGN. Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 695.0 for REGN.

$REGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REGN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $REGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1036.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $695.0 on 04/22/2025
  • An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $903.0 on 03/14/2025
  • Christopher Raymond from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1195.0 on 11/01/2024
  • Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $880.0 on 11/01/2024
  • Cory Kasimov from Evercore ISI set a target price of $1170.0 on 10/31/2024

$REGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $REGN stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$REGN Insider Trading Activity

$REGN insiders have traded $REGN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARION MCCOURT (EVP Commercial) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $844,610

$REGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 572 institutional investors add shares of $REGN stock to their portfolio, and 708 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

