New Analyst Forecast: $REG Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $REG. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $REG.

$REG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/04/2024

$REG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $REG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Todd Thomas from KeyBanc set a target price of $80.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI set a target price of $77.0 on 10/29/2024

$REG Insider Trading Activity

$REG insiders have traded $REG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN E JR STEIN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $5,482,000 .

. LISA PALMER (President and CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,831,575

MICHAEL J MAS (EVP and CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,472,000

$REG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $REG stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

