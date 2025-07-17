New Analyst Forecast: $REG Given $74.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $REG. Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a price target of 74.0 for REG.

$REG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $REG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $74.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $77.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $79.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $75.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo set a target price of $79.0 on 03/26/2025

$REG Insider Trading Activity

$REG insiders have traded $REG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN E JR STEIN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $5,482,000 .

. LISA PALMER (President and CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,831,575

MICHAEL J MAS (EVP and CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,472,000

NICHOLAS ANDREW WIBBENMEYER (W. Region Pres. & CIO) sold 4,158 shares for an estimated $301,205

$REG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of $REG stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

