New Analyst Forecast: $REG Given $74.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $REG. Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a price target of 74.0 for REG.
$REG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $REG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $74.0 on 07/17/2025
- Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $77.0 on 07/02/2025
- Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $79.0 on 05/19/2025
- Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $75.0 on 05/12/2025
- Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo set a target price of $79.0 on 03/26/2025
$REG Insider Trading Activity
$REG insiders have traded $REG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTIN E JR STEIN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $5,482,000.
- LISA PALMER (President and CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,831,575
- MICHAEL J MAS (EVP and CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,472,000
- NICHOLAS ANDREW WIBBENMEYER (W. Region Pres. & CIO) sold 4,158 shares for an estimated $301,205
$REG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of $REG stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PGGM INVESTMENTS removed 1,351,368 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,676,903
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,213,586 shares (+2846.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,514,103
- CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC added 979,126 shares (+63.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,220,333
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 739,583 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,551,642
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 588,888 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,436,378
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 530,740 shares (-5.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,147,382
- INVESCO LTD. added 525,047 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,727,466
