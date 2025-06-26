New Analyst Forecast: $REAX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $REAX. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $REAX.
$REAX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REAX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
$REAX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $REAX stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 1,705,336 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,923,664
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,023,099 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,153,781
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 693,231 shares (+375.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,814,517
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 512,448 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,080,538
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 473,458 shares (+56.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,922,239
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 337,875 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,371,772
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 317,722 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,289,951
