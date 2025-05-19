New Analyst Forecast: $RDFN Given 'Mixed' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RDFN. Benchmark gave a rating of 'Mixed' for $RDFN.
$RDFN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RDFN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Zelman issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RDFN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RDFN forecast page.
$RDFN Insider Trading Activity
$RDFN insiders have traded $RDFN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIDGET FREY (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 156,787 shares for an estimated $1,567,870.
- CHRISTIAN JOHN TAUBMAN (Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,542 shares for an estimated $318,533.
- ANTHONY RAY KAPPUS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,606 shares for an estimated $202,980.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RDFN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $RDFN stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC added 4,234,616 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,000,813
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 4,057,698 shares (+797.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,371,398
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,640,780 shares (+427.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,321,583
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 2,624,029 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,167,307
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 2,400,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,104,000
- ALPINE ASSOCIATES MANAGEMENT INC. added 1,319,215 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,149,970
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 1,309,400 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,059,574
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.