New Analyst Forecast: $RDDT Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RDDT. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $RDDT.

$RDDT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RDDT in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RDDT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RDDT forecast page.

$RDDT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RDDT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $RDDT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $115.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $140.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $165.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $145.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $155.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Redburn Partners set a target price of $75.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $197.0 on 01/14/2025

$RDDT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RDDT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/14 and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/08, 04/04, 03/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RDDT Insider Trading Activity

$RDDT insiders have traded $RDDT stock on the open market 345 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 342 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVE LADD HUFFMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 155 sales selling 830,448 shares for an estimated $120,865,872 .

. ANDREW VOLLERO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 248,122 shares for an estimated $32,592,700 .

. JENNIFER L. WONG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $29,015,837 .

. CHRISTOPHER BRIAN SLOWE (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 66 sales selling 116,068 shares for an estimated $16,101,544 .

. BENJAMIN SEONG LEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 99,153 shares for an estimated $15,198,089 .

. MARY PORTER GALE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,394,250 .

. MICHELLE MARIE REYNOLDS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 14,694 shares for an estimated $2,153,148 .

. DAVID C HABIGER has made 3 purchases buying 1,554 shares for an estimated $199,229 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RDDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 381 institutional investors add shares of $RDDT stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.