New Analyst Forecast: $RDDT Given $170.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RDDT. Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 170.0 for RDDT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RDDT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RDDT forecast page.

$RDDT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RDDT recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $RDDT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $153.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $170.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $151.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $118.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $163.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $165.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Alan Gould from Loop Capital set a target price of $200.0 on 06/12/2025

$RDDT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RDDT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/14 and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/08, 04/04, 03/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RDDT Insider Trading Activity

$RDDT insiders have traded $RDDT stock on the open market 308 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 305 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVE LADD HUFFMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 120 sales selling 706,041 shares for an estimated $92,736,708 .

. ANDREW VOLLERO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 278,122 shares for an estimated $36,121,882 .

. JENNIFER L. WONG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $26,227,258 .

. CHRISTOPHER BRIAN SLOWE (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 116,068 shares for an estimated $15,567,602 .

. BENJAMIN SEONG LEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 99,153 shares for an estimated $15,198,089 .

. MARY PORTER GALE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,394,250 .

. MICHELLE MARIE REYNOLDS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 19,103 shares for an estimated $2,794,013 .

. DAVID C HABIGER has made 3 purchases buying 1,554 shares for an estimated $199,229 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RDDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 361 institutional investors add shares of $RDDT stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.