New Analyst Forecast: $RDDT Given $165.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RDDT. Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a price target of 165.0 for RDDT.

$RDDT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RDDT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $RDDT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $165.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $165.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $145.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $155.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Redburn Partners set a target price of $75.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $197.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $200.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $180.0 on 12/02/2024

$RDDT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RDDT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/14 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/04, 03/11.

$RDDT Insider Trading Activity

$RDDT insiders have traded $RDDT stock on the open market 398 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 395 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS LTD TENCENT has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 3,035,965 shares for an estimated $400,001,872 .

. STEVE LADD HUFFMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 148 sales selling 816,448 shares for an estimated $121,133,305 .

. ANDREW VOLLERO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 267,960 shares for an estimated $35,433,986 .

. JENNIFER L. WONG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 59 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $29,507,589 .

. CHRISTOPHER BRIAN SLOWE (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 70 sales selling 116,068 shares for an estimated $17,338,637 .

. BENJAMIN SEONG LEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 110,818 shares for an estimated $17,228,476 .

. MARY PORTER GALE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,394,250 .

. MICHELLE MARIE REYNOLDS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 11,965 shares for an estimated $1,883,399 .

. DAVID C HABIGER has made 3 purchases buying 1,554 shares for an estimated $199,229 and 0 sales.

$RDDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of $RDDT stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

