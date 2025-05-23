New Analyst Forecast: $RCL Given $311.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RCL. Robin Farley from UBS set a price target of 311.0 for RCL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RCL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RCL forecast page.

$RCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RCL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $276.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $311.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $250.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 John Staszak from Argus Research set a target price of $280.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $272.0 on 12/02/2024

$RCL Insider Trading Activity

$RCL insiders have traded $RCL stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON T LIBERTY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 58,000 shares for an estimated $15,193,336 .

. MICHAEL W BAYLEY (Pres&CEO, Royal Caribbean Intl) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 49,134 shares for an estimated $12,876,586 .

. RICHARD D FAIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 39,100 shares for an estimated $9,966,033 .

. NAFTALI HOLTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,000 shares for an estimated $4,447,528 .

. LAURA H BETHGE (President, Celebrity Cruises) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,992 shares for an estimated $3,925,752 .

. MARITZA GOMEZ MONTIEL sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $363,735

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 577 institutional investors add shares of $RCL stock to their portfolio, and 491 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.