New Analyst Forecast: $RCKT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RCKT. Chardan Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $RCKT.
$RCKT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCKT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RCKT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RCKT forecast page.
$RCKT Insider Trading Activity
$RCKT insiders have traded $RCKT stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KINNARI PATEL (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 21,099 shares for an estimated $99,165 and 3 sales selling 8,254 shares for an estimated $78,447.
- GAURAV SHAH (CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $101,600 and 2 sales selling 5,874 shares for an estimated $38,160.
- JONATHAN DAVID SCHWARTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,915 shares for an estimated $84,599.
- AARON ONDREY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,489 shares for an estimated $39,646
- JOHN MILITELLO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,626 shares for an estimated $21,016.
- MARTIN WILSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,533 shares for an estimated $9,959.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RCKT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $RCKT stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,613,820 shares (-63.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,434,179
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,569,823 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,470,719
- BOXER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,466,051 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,778,560
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,457,183 shares (+123.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,719,410
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,368,686 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,129,135
- AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,200,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,004,000
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,053,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,025,511
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.