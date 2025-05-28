New Analyst Forecast: $RCKT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RCKT. Chardan Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $RCKT.

$RCKT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCKT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

$RCKT Insider Trading Activity

$RCKT insiders have traded $RCKT stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KINNARI PATEL (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 21,099 shares for an estimated $99,165 and 3 sales selling 8,254 shares for an estimated $78,447 .

and 3 sales selling 8,254 shares for an estimated . GAURAV SHAH (CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $101,600 and 2 sales selling 5,874 shares for an estimated $38,160 .

and 2 sales selling 5,874 shares for an estimated . JONATHAN DAVID SCHWARTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,915 shares for an estimated $84,599 .

. AARON ONDREY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,489 shares for an estimated $39,646

JOHN MILITELLO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,626 shares for an estimated $21,016 .

. MARTIN WILSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,533 shares for an estimated $9,959.

$RCKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $RCKT stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.