New Analyst Forecast: $RCI Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RCI. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $RCI.
$RCI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
$RCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $RCI stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,166,861 shares (+303.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,380,194
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. added 3,787,310 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,234,796
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,673,357 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,458,832
- FMR LLC removed 2,348,872 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,785,348
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 2,263,859 shares (+373.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,512,951
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK removed 2,198,174 shares (-54.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,757,191
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 2,186,065 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,433,517
