Stocks
RCI

New Analyst Forecast: $RCI Given 'Outperform' Rating

July 02, 2025 — 08:27 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RCI. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $RCI.

$RCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025
  • TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RCI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RCI forecast page.

$RCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $RCI stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,166,861 shares (+303.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,380,194
  • CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. added 3,787,310 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,234,796
  • 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,673,357 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,458,832
  • FMR LLC removed 2,348,872 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,785,348
  • CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 2,263,859 shares (+373.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,512,951
  • TORONTO DOMINION BANK removed 2,198,174 shares (-54.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,757,191
  • BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 2,186,065 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,433,517

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

RCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.