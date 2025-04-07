New Analyst Forecast: $RCI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RCI. TD Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $RCI.
$RCI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
$RCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $RCI stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. added 3,881,136 shares (+45.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,267,309
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 3,717,487 shares (+123.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,238,375
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 2,701,058 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,003,512
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 2,486,453 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,408,700
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,475,311 shares (-72.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,066,307
- QUADRATURE CAPITAL LTD added 2,310,000 shares (+7857.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,986,300
- FIL LTD added 2,244,240 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,965,495
