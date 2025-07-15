New Analyst Forecast: $RCI/B Given $49.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RCI/B. Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a price target of 49.0 for RCI/B.
$RCI/B Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RCI/B recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RCI/B in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $49.0 on 07/15/2025
- Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $47.0 on 06/09/2025
- Sebastiano Petti from JP Morgan set a target price of $55.0 on 05/01/2025
- Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 04/15/2025
- Vince Valentini from TD Securities set a target price of $62.0 on 04/02/2025
- Drew McReynolds from RBC Capital set a target price of $57.0 on 02/03/2025
