New Analyst Forecast: $RBRK Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RBRK. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $RBRK.

$RBRK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBRK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

$RBRK Insider Trading Activity

$RBRK insiders have traded $RBRK stock on the open market 143 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 143 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BIPUL SINHA (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 1,158,082 shares for an estimated $81,355,260

ARVIND NITHRAKASHYAP (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 61 sales selling 617,425 shares for an estimated $39,605,248 .

. BRIAN K. MCCARTHY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 404,003 shares for an estimated $25,779,873 .

. KIRAN KUMAR CHOUDARY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 180,044 shares for an estimated $11,358,668 .

. JOHN WENDELL THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 36,036 shares for an estimated $2,333,771 .

. RAVI MHATRE sold 13,213 shares for an estimated $832,154

MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. LIGHTSPEED sold 13,213 shares for an estimated $832,154

YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $572,372.

$RBRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $RBRK stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

