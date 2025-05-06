New Analyst Forecast: $RBLX Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RBLX. Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a price target of 80.0 for RBLX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RBLX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RBLX forecast page.

$RBLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RBLX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RBLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $80.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 An analyst from FBN Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Andy Marck from Raymond James set a target price of $63.0 on 12/05/2024

$RBLX Insider Trading Activity

$RBLX insiders have traded $RBLX stock on the open market 133 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 133 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BASZUCKI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 1,673,424 shares for an estimated $99,403,091 .

. MICHAEL GUTHRIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 399,425 shares for an estimated $22,896,855 .

. ANTHONY P LEE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $18,847,380 .

. GREGORY BASZUCKI has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 272,775 shares for an estimated $15,660,967 .

. MANUEL BRONSTEIN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 187,382 shares for an estimated $10,974,127 .

. MARK REINSTRA (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 164,437 shares for an estimated $10,146,866 .

. ARVIND CHAKRAVARTHY (Chief People & Systems Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 73,613 shares for an estimated $4,140,463 .

. CHRISTOPHER CARVALHO has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,971 shares for an estimated $1,610,432 .

. AMY MARIE RAWLINGS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 24,092 shares for an estimated $1,395,882 .

. MATTHEW D KAUFMAN (Chief Safety Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $347,940

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RBLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 371 institutional investors add shares of $RBLX stock to their portfolio, and 324 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.