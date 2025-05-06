New Analyst Forecast: $RBBN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RBBN. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $RBBN.
$RBBN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBBN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
$RBBN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $RBBN stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 808,799 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,364,603
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 748,090 shares (+1049.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,112,054
- UBS GROUP AG added 335,139 shares (+199.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,394,178
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 302,039 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,256,482
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 295,524 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,229,379
- HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD removed 292,191 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,215,514
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 266,580 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,108,972
