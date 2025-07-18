New Analyst Forecast: $RBA Given $121.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RBA. An analyst from CIBC set a price target of 121.0 for RBA.

$RBA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RBA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $RBA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $118.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from CIBC set a target price of $121.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Craig Kennison from Baird set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 John Gibson from BMO Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Bryan Fast from Raymond James set a target price of $118.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $116.0 on 02/19/2025

$RBA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RBA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 03/17.

$RBA Insider Trading Activity

$RBA insiders have traded $RBA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES FRANCIS KESSLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,358 shares for an estimated $6,557,997 .

. DARREN JEFFREY WATT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,800 shares for an estimated $1,602,729 .

. JAMES J JETER (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,697 shares for an estimated $1,381,794 .

. ANDREW JOHN FESLER (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,075 shares for an estimated $950,332 .

. ADAM DEWITT sold 800 shares for an estimated $84,936

$RBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $RBA stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

