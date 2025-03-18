New Analyst Forecast: $RARE Given $115.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RARE. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 115.0 for RARE.
$RARE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RARE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RARE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $115.0 on 03/17/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $64.0 on 03/07/2025
- Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $95.0 on 11/06/2024
- Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners set a target price of $85.0 on 11/06/2024
$RARE Insider Trading Activity
$RARE insiders have traded $RARE stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RARE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EMIL D KAKKIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 118,434 shares for an estimated $5,062,452.
- KARAH HERDMAN PARSCHAUER (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,836 shares for an estimated $669,040.
- ERIK HARRIS (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 15,103 shares for an estimated $635,836
- JOHN RICHARD PINION (See Remarks) sold 14,439 shares for an estimated $607,881
- HOWARD HORN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,250 shares for an estimated $465,967.
- ERIC CROMBEZ (EVP and Chief Medical Officer) sold 8,945 shares for an estimated $376,584
- THOMAS RICHARD KASSBERG (CBO & EVP) sold 6,028 shares for an estimated $253,778
- THEODORE ALAN HUIZENGA (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 967 shares for an estimated $40,710
$RARE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $RARE stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,707,881 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,850,553
- ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,325,000 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,742,750
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 820,252 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,508,001
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 763,826 shares (-73.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,134,159
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 750,000 shares (+100.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,552,500
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 707,669 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,771,634
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 653,513 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,493,291
