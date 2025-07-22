New Analyst Forecast: $RAPT Given $31.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RAPT. An analyst from LifeSci Capital set a price target of 31.0 for RAPT.

$RAPT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RAPT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RAPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from LifeSci Capital set a target price of $31.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Emily Bodnar from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $27.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Eliana Merle from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 05/22/2025

$RAPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $RAPT stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

