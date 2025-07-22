New Analyst Forecast: $RAPT Given $31.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RAPT. An analyst from LifeSci Capital set a price target of 31.0 for RAPT.
$RAPT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RAPT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RAPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from LifeSci Capital set a target price of $31.0 on 07/22/2025
- Emily Bodnar from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $27.0 on 07/10/2025
- Eliana Merle from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 05/22/2025
$RAPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $RAPT stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MEDICXI VENTURES MANAGEMENT (JERSEY) LTD removed 22,352,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $178,816,000
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,337,449 shares (+181.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,511,687
- FMR LLC removed 5,201,372 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,345,673
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,796,455 shares (+408.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,851,675
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,769,414 shares (+303.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,598,685
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 1,461,053 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,782,484
- AFFINITY ASSET ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,220,000
