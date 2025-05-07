New Analyst Forecast: $RACE Given $560.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RACE. Susy Tibaldi from UBS set a price target of 560.0 for RACE.

$RACE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RACE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RACE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $510.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Susy Tibaldi from UBS set a target price of $560.0 on 05/07/2025

$RACE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 317 institutional investors add shares of $RACE stock to their portfolio, and 333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

