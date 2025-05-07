Stocks
RACE

New Analyst Forecast: $RACE Given $560.0 Price Target

May 07, 2025 — 06:23 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RACE. Susy Tibaldi from UBS set a price target of 560.0 for RACE.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RACE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RACE forecast page.

$RACE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RACE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RACE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $510.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Susy Tibaldi from UBS set a target price of $560.0 on 05/07/2025

$RACE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 317 institutional investors add shares of $RACE stock to their portfolio, and 333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,003,904 shares (-37.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $429,550,443
  • BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 900,451 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $385,284,973
  • AMUNDI removed 712,510 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $302,702,748
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 594,547 shares (+49.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $252,587,347
  • BARCLAYS PLC added 567,407 shares (+198.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,057,189
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 520,337 shares (+62.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,059,971
  • QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 445,221 shares (+852.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,147,689

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

