New Analyst Forecast: $RACE Given $460.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RACE. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 460.0 for RACE.
$RACE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RACE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RACE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $512.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $460.0 on 03/27/2025
- Michael Binetti from Evercore ISI set a target price of $565.0 on 10/22/2024
$RACE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of $RACE stock to their portfolio, and 318 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMUNDI removed 712,510 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $302,702,748
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 594,547 shares (+49.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $252,587,347
- BARCLAYS PLC added 567,407 shares (+198.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,057,189
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 520,337 shares (+62.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,059,971
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 445,221 shares (+852.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,147,689
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 347,284 shares (-5.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,540,134
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 334,938 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,295,059
