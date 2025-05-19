New Analyst Forecast: $QUIK Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QUIK. Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a price target of 11.0 for QUIK.

$QUIK Insider Trading Activity

$QUIK insiders have traded $QUIK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QUIK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY SAXE (SR. VP AND CTO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,156 shares for an estimated $222,642 .

BRIAN C FAITH (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 1,250 shares for an estimated $8,762 and 1 sale selling 21,402 shares for an estimated $158,079 .

ELIAS NADER (CFO, SVP FINANCE) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,554 shares for an estimated $83,530 .

. GARY H TAUSS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,318 shares for an estimated $16,537.

$QUIK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $QUIK stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

