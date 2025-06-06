New Analyst Forecast: $QTWO Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QTWO. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $QTWO.

$QTWO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QTWO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

$QTWO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QTWO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $QTWO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $107.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $99.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Parker Lane from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $115.0 on 12/18/2024

$QTWO Insider Trading Activity

$QTWO insiders have traded $QTWO stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QTWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW P FLAKE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 185,570 shares for an estimated $14,145,585 .

. JONATHAN PRICE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 107,514 shares for an estimated $8,484,130 .

. KIRK L COLEMAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 78,463 shares for an estimated $6,650,115 .

. MICHAEL A. VOLANOSKI (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 43,866 shares for an estimated $3,524,615 .

. JOHN E BREEDEN (Chief Delivery Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,173 shares for an estimated $2,874,359 .

. MICHAEL S KERR (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,519 shares for an estimated $1,412,818 .

. KIMBERLY ANNE RUTLEDGE (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,281 shares for an estimated $1,271,092 .

. JAMES OFFERDAHL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $175,730.

$QTWO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $QTWO stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

