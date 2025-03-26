New Analyst Forecast: $QTRX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QTRX. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $QTRX.
$QTRX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QTRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $QTRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $QTRX forecast page.
$QTRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $QTRX stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,688,680 shares (+111.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,950,668
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,062,105 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,290,176
- UBS GROUP AG added 913,386 shares (+4315.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,709,293
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 825,798 shares (-25.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,778,232
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 615,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,537,450
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 566,214 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,018,854
- EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC removed 440,822 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,685,937
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.