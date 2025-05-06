New Analyst Forecast: $QSR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QSR. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $QSR.

$QSR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QSR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $QSR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $QSR forecast page.

$QSR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $QSR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QSR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$QSR Insider Trading Activity

$QSR insiders have traded $QSR stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QSR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA KOBZA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 184,520 shares for an estimated $11,706,580 .

. JILL GRANAT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 133,707 shares for an estimated $9,063,610 .

. SAMI A. SIDDIQUI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 74,715 shares for an estimated $4,877,057 .

. DUNCAN FULTON (Chief Corporate Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 70,119 shares for an estimated $4,522,556 .

. AXEL MR SCHWAN (Pres., Tim Hortons Americas) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 66,392 shares for an estimated $4,235,260 .

. THOMAS BENJAMIN CURTIS (Pres., BK US & CA) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 60,258 shares for an estimated $4,008,486 .

. J PATRICK DOYLE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,052 shares for an estimated $2,909,181 .

. JEFFREY HOUSMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,834 shares for an estimated $2,036,060 .

. JACQUELINE FRIESNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,670 shares for an estimated $1,260,681 .

. THIAGO T SANTELMO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,009 shares for an estimated $1,220,734 .

. JEFFREY W KLEIN (President, Popeyes-US & Canada) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,481 shares for an estimated $548,713.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QSR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $QSR stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.