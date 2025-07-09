New Analyst Forecast: $QSR Given $81.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QSR. Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a price target of 81.0 for QSR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $QSR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $QSR forecast page.

$QSR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QSR recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $QSR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $81.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer set a target price of $80.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 John Zamparo from CIBC set a target price of $77.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $73.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $85.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $66.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 David Tarantino from Baird set a target price of $65.0 on 04/07/2025

$QSR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $QSR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QSR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$QSR Insider Trading Activity

$QSR insiders have traded $QSR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QSR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA KOBZA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 166,338 shares for an estimated $10,518,819 .

. JACQUELINE FRIESNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,425 shares for an estimated $5,760,691 .

. SAMI A. SIDDIQUI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 66,809 shares for an estimated $4,361,226 .

. DUNCAN FULTON (Chief Corporate Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 63,141 shares for an estimated $4,040,830 .

. AXEL MR SCHWAN (Pres., Tim Hortons Americas) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,324 shares for an estimated $3,638,658 .

. THOMAS BENJAMIN CURTIS (Pres., BK US & CA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,349 shares for an estimated $3,075,981 .

. JILL GRANAT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,072 shares for an estimated $2,041,088 .

. JEFFREY HOUSMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,988 shares for an estimated $1,525,291 .

. THIAGO T SANTELMO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,213 shares for an estimated $908,279 .

. JEFFREY W KLEIN (President, Popeyes-US & Canada) sold 5,858 shares for an estimated $377,199

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QSR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $QSR stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.