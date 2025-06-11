New Analyst Forecast: $QRVO Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QRVO. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Sell' for $QRVO.

$QRVO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QRVO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 06/10/2025

Barclays issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/22/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

$QRVO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QRVO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $QRVO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $75.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $90.0 on 01/29/2025

$QRVO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $QRVO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRVO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

$QRVO Insider Trading Activity

$QRVO insiders have traded $QRVO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP CHESLEY (SVP, High Performance Analog) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,375 shares for an estimated $892,877 .

. JOHN R HARDING sold 1,450 shares for an estimated $101,630

$QRVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $QRVO stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

