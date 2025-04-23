New Analyst Forecast: $QRVO Given 'Reduce' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QRVO. Barclays gave a rating of 'Reduce' for $QRVO.

$QRVO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QRVO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/22/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $QRVO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $QRVO forecast page.

$QRVO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QRVO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $QRVO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $90.0 on 01/29/2025

on 01/29/2025 Vivek Arya from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $85.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $99.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Karl Ackerman from BNP Paribas set a target price of $80.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Blayne Curtis from Barclays set a target price of $90.0 on 10/30/2024

$QRVO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $QRVO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRVO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$QRVO Insider Trading Activity

$QRVO insiders have traded $QRVO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP CHESLEY (SVP, High Performance Analog) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,610 shares for an estimated $386,467.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QRVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $QRVO stock to their portfolio, and 360 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,959,437 shares (+59.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $416,743,429

PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 3,574,750 shares (+233.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249,982,267

MORGAN STANLEY added 2,893,952 shares (+222.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,374,063

CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,607,960 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,374,642

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,816,811 shares (+102.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,049,593

INVESCO LTD. removed 1,592,311 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,350,308

AMUNDI added 981,519 shares (+84.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,637,623

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.