New Analyst Forecast: $QRVO Given $95.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QRVO. Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a price target of 95.0 for QRVO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $QRVO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $QRVO forecast page.

$QRVO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QRVO recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $QRVO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $95.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $90.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $84.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $110.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $70.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Cody Acree from Benchmark set a target price of $95.0 on 04/30/2025

$QRVO Insider Trading Activity

$QRVO insiders have traded $QRVO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP CHESLEY (SVP, High Performance Analog) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,375 shares for an estimated $892,877 .

. JOHN R HARDING sold 1,450 shares for an estimated $101,630

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QRVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $QRVO stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.