New Analyst Forecast: $QRVO Given $84.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QRVO. An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 84.0 for QRVO.
$QRVO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QRVO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $QRVO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $84.0 on 07/01/2025
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $75.0 on 04/28/2025
- Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 04/22/2025
- Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $90.0 on 01/29/2025
$QRVO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $QRVO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRVO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
$QRVO Insider Trading Activity
$QRVO insiders have traded $QRVO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILIP CHESLEY (SVP, High Performance Analog) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,375 shares for an estimated $892,877.
- JOHN R HARDING sold 1,450 shares for an estimated $101,630
$QRVO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $QRVO stock to their portfolio, and 294 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STARBOARD VALUE LP added 8,270,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $598,830,700
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 5,100,440 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $369,322,860
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,740,322 shares (-17.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $198,426,716
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,617,227 shares (-62.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $189,513,407
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,333,650 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,979,596
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,254,705 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,263,189
- CONTOUR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,094,993 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151,698,443
