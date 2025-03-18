New Analyst Forecast: $QRHC Given $6.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QRHC. An analyst from Northland Securities set a price target of 6.5 for QRHC.
$QRHC Insider Trading Activity
$QRHC insiders have traded $QRHC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- S. RAY HATCH has made 2 purchases buying 7,817 shares for an estimated $34,463 and 0 sales.
- GLENN CULPEPPER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $11,700
- AUDREY DUNNING purchased 1,400 shares for an estimated $9,398
$QRHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $QRHC stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP added 246,969 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,605,298
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 82,580 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $536,770
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 81,050 shares (+278.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $526,825
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 72,048 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $574,943
- MORGAN STANLEY added 69,388 shares (+118.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $451,022
- NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 56,023 shares (+16.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $364,149
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 54,282 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $352,833
