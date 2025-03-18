New Analyst Forecast: $QRHC Given $6.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QRHC. An analyst from Northland Securities set a price target of 6.5 for QRHC.

$QRHC Insider Trading Activity

$QRHC insiders have traded $QRHC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

S. RAY HATCH has made 2 purchases buying 7,817 shares for an estimated $34,463 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLENN CULPEPPER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $11,700

AUDREY DUNNING purchased 1,400 shares for an estimated $9,398

$QRHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $QRHC stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

