New Analyst Forecast: $QNCX Given 'Buy' Rating

July 17, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QNCX. D. Boral Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $QNCX.

$QNCX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QNCX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025

$QNCX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QNCX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $QNCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer set a target price of $10.0 on 03/24/2025

$QNCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $QNCX stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • IEQ CAPITAL, LLC added 806,780 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,073,017
  • TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 184,383 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $245,229
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 102,285 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,039
  • SHAY CAPITAL LLC removed 92,465 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,978
  • INTELLECTUS PARTNERS, LLC added 53,312 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,904
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 40,397 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,728
  • GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 36,627 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,713

