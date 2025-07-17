New Analyst Forecast: $QNCX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QNCX. D. Boral Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $QNCX.

$QNCX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QNCX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025

$QNCX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QNCX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $QNCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 07/17/2025

Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer set a target price of $10.0 on 03/24/2025

$QNCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $QNCX stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

