New Analyst Forecast: $QNCX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QNCX. D. Boral Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $QNCX.
$QNCX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QNCX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025
$QNCX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QNCX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $QNCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 07/17/2025
- Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer set a target price of $10.0 on 03/24/2025
$QNCX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $QNCX stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IEQ CAPITAL, LLC added 806,780 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,073,017
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 184,383 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $245,229
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 102,285 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,039
- SHAY CAPITAL LLC removed 92,465 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,978
- INTELLECTUS PARTNERS, LLC added 53,312 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,904
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 40,397 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,728
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 36,627 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,713
