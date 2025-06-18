Stocks
QMCO

New Analyst Forecast: $QMCO Given 'Buy' Rating

June 18, 2025 — 02:27 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QMCO. Ascendiant gave a rating of 'Buy' for $QMCO.

$QMCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QMCO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Ascendiant issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $QMCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $QMCO forecast page.

$QMCO Insider Trading Activity

$QMCO insiders have traded $QMCO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QMCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC PACIFIC has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,190,322 shares for an estimated $23,900,358.
  • JAMES J LERNER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,295 shares for an estimated $116,454.
  • BRIAN E CABRERA (SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,074 shares for an estimated $81,618.
  • KENNETH P. GIANELLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,766 shares for an estimated $80,591.
  • HENK JAN SPANJAARD (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 935 shares for an estimated $33,360
  • LAURA A. NASH (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 136 shares for an estimated $1,747
  • LEWIS W. MOOREHEAD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 179 shares for an estimated $1,727

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QMCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $QMCO stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

QMCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.