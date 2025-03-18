New Analyst Forecast: $QLYS Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QLYS. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 120.0 for QLYS.
$QLYS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QLYS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $QLYS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $120.0 on 03/18/2025
- Fishbein Jr from Truist Financial set a target price of $145.0 on 11/06/2024
- Rudy Kessinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $147.0 on 11/06/2024
- Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 10/16/2024
$QLYS Insider Trading Activity
$QLYS insiders have traded $QLYS stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUMEDH S THAKAR (CEO & PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 42,142 shares for an estimated $6,086,228.
- JOO MI KIM (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 14,110 shares for an estimated $2,022,378.
- BRUCE K POSEY (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 13,486 shares for an estimated $1,970,893.
- JEFFREY P HANK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $585,250.
$QLYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $QLYS stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 743,360 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,233,939
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 331,766 shares (+1386.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,520,228
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 194,970 shares (-84.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,338,693
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 193,165 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,085,596
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 155,931 shares (+68.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,864,644
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 153,641 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,543,541
- AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 147,948 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,745,268
