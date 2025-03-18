New Analyst Forecast: $QLYS Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QLYS. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 120.0 for QLYS.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $QLYS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $QLYS forecast page.

$QLYS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QLYS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $QLYS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $120.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Fishbein Jr from Truist Financial set a target price of $145.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Rudy Kessinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $147.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 10/16/2024

$QLYS Insider Trading Activity

$QLYS insiders have traded $QLYS stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUMEDH S THAKAR (CEO & PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 42,142 shares for an estimated $6,086,228 .

. JOO MI KIM (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 14,110 shares for an estimated $2,022,378 .

. BRUCE K POSEY (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 13,486 shares for an estimated $1,970,893 .

. JEFFREY P HANK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $585,250.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $QLYS stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.