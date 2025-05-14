New Analyst Forecast: $QIPT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QIPT. Benchmark gave a rating of 'Buy' for $QIPT.

$QIPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QIPT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

$QIPT Insider Trading Activity

$QIPT insiders have traded $QIPT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QIPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK DENNIS GAMBLE (Exec VP Operations) has made 2 purchases buying 17,000 shares for an estimated $41,633 and 0 sales.

$QIPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $QIPT stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

