New Analyst Forecast: $QD Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $QD. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $QD.
$QD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
$QD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $QD stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 542,070 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,458,168
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 329,554 shares (+2119.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $886,500
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 307,256 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $826,518
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 238,646 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $641,957
- UBS GROUP AG removed 226,085 shares (-6.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $608,168
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 208,094 shares (+132.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $559,772
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 194,577 shares (+70.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $523,412
