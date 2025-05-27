New Analyst Forecast: $PZZA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PZZA. Bank of America Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PZZA.
$PZZA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PZZA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PZZA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PZZA forecast page.
$PZZA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PZZA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PZZA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $38.0 on 04/15/2025
- Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 01/07/2025
$PZZA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $PZZA stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,345,705 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,268,104
- STEPHENS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 1,156,705 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,517,441
- EARNEST PARTNERS LLC removed 1,051,138 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,180,749
- FIL LTD added 813,853 shares (+200.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,433,081
- MORGAN STANLEY added 762,495 shares (+171.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,323,294
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 739,947 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,397,022
- OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 520,356 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,376,224
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.