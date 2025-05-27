New Analyst Forecast: $PZZA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PZZA. Bank of America Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $PZZA.

$PZZA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PZZA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PZZA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PZZA forecast page.

$PZZA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PZZA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PZZA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $38.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 01/07/2025

$PZZA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $PZZA stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.