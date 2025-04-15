New Analyst Forecast: $PZZA Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PZZA. Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 38.0 for PZZA.

$PZZA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PZZA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PZZA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $38.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Lauren Silberman from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $55.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Sara Senatore from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $71.0 on 10/22/2024

$PZZA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $PZZA stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

