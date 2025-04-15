New Analyst Forecast: $PZZA Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PZZA. Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 38.0 for PZZA.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PZZA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PZZA forecast page.
$PZZA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PZZA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PZZA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $38.0 on 04/15/2025
- Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 01/07/2025
- Lauren Silberman from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $55.0 on 11/08/2024
- Sara Senatore from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $71.0 on 10/22/2024
$PZZA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $PZZA stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 1,368,392 shares (-95.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,199,859
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,345,705 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,268,104
- FIL LTD removed 668,853 shares (-62.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,469,792
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 603,650 shares (+117.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,791,905
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 449,870 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,476,160
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 448,161 shares (+1209.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,405,972
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 421,925 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,328,459
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.