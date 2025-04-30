New Analyst Forecast: $PYPL Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PYPL. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $PYPL.

$PYPL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PYPL in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Positive" rating on 04/30/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/05/2025

J.P. Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

$PYPL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PYPL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PYPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 12/18/2024

$PYPL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PYPL stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

on 03/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

on 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/03, 02/13, 02/06.

on 03/03, 02/13, 02/06. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/11.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/11. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

$PYPL Insider Trading Activity

$PYPL insiders have traded $PYPL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAIL J MCGOVERN sold 2,446 shares for an estimated $176,478

$PYPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 820 institutional investors add shares of $PYPL stock to their portfolio, and 961 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

