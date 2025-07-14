New Analyst Forecast: $PYPL Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PYPL. Seaport Global gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $PYPL.

$PYPL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PYPL in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Sell" rating on 06/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Compass Point issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PYPL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PYPL forecast page.

$PYPL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PYPL recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $PYPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $88.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $74.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Ashwin Shirvaikar from Citigroup set a target price of $95.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $79.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $96.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $79.0 on 04/30/2025

$PYPL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PYPL stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$PYPL Insider Trading Activity

$PYPL insiders have traded $PYPL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUZAN KEREERE (President, Global Markets) sold 4,162 shares for an estimated $304,827

DIEGO SCOTTI (EVP, GM, Consumer Group) sold 3,839 shares for an estimated $281,158

DEBORAH M. MESSEMER sold 3,795 shares for an estimated $277,036

GAIL J MCGOVERN sold 2,446 shares for an estimated $176,478

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PYPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 844 institutional investors add shares of $PYPL stock to their portfolio, and 975 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.