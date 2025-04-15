New Analyst Forecast: $PYPL Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PYPL. Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a price target of 80.0 for PYPL.
$PYPL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PYPL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $PYPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 04/15/2025
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 12/18/2024
- Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $95.0 on 10/30/2024
- Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $82.0 on 10/30/2024
- James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $94.0 on 10/30/2024
- Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $79.0 on 10/29/2024
- Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $85.0 on 10/18/2024
$PYPL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PYPL stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/24 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/03, 02/13, 02/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
$PYPL Insider Trading Activity
$PYPL insiders have traded $PYPL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GAIL J MCGOVERN sold 2,446 shares for an estimated $176,478
$PYPL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 797 institutional investors add shares of $PYPL stock to their portfolio, and 903 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 10,404,982 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $888,065,213
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 10,073,207 shares (+131.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $859,748,217
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 9,313,783 shares (+108.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $794,931,379
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 5,772,198 shares (+284.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $492,657,099
- ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD removed 2,773,522 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,720,102
- ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V. added 2,689,162 shares (+174.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $229,519,976
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,662,567 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,250,093
