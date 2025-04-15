Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $PYPL Given $80.0 Price Target

April 15, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PYPL. Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a price target of 80.0 for PYPL.

$PYPL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PYPL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $PYPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 04/15/2025
  • James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 12/18/2024
  • Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $95.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $82.0 on 10/30/2024
  • James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $94.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $79.0 on 10/29/2024
  • Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $85.0 on 10/18/2024

$PYPL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PYPL stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PYPL Insider Trading Activity

$PYPL insiders have traded $PYPL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GAIL J MCGOVERN sold 2,446 shares for an estimated $176,478

$PYPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 797 institutional investors add shares of $PYPL stock to their portfolio, and 903 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

